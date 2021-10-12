 Skip to main content
Ar-We-Va finishes 1-2 at CAM Volleyball Tournament
Rocket VB at Anita

The Ar-We-Va girls went 1-2 in matches and 2-5 in games at the CAM Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Anita.

Ar-We-Va defeated Orient-Macksburg 21-10, 18-21, 17-15.

Darin Schurke’s Rocket club was defeated by Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (21-7, 21-18) and CAM (21-13, 21-16).

In going 1-2 on the day, Ar-We-Va fell to 3-16 overall in matches and moved to 15-41 in games played on the season.

Kora Obrecht led Ar-We-Va with 18 kills in the three matches. Maggie Ragaller added 12 kills.

Delaney Schurke contributed 42 assists on the day. Jamie Hausman had 14 digs, followed by Obrecht with 13 and Schurke with 10.

Timberlen Koch also had eight digs and two ace serves for the Rocket girls.

