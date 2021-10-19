Ar-We-Va finishes 1-2 at RVC Tournament

The Ar-We-Va girls finished 1-2 in matches and 2-4 in games at the Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Anita.

Ar-We-Va opened with a 2-0 loss to Woodbine (21-12, 21-17).

Darin Schurke’s Ar-We-Va club then swept Paton-Churdan (21-16, 21-11) before falling in two straight games to Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-21, 21-13).

The day’s results left Ar-We-Va at 4-19 overall in matches and 17-48 in games.

Kora Obrecht had 13 kills, 12 digs, five ace serves and four blocks for Ar-We-Va.

Maggie Ragaller finished with eight kills, 10 digs and one ace. Jamie Hausman had five kills, eight digs and four ace serves.