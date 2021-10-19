Ar-We-Va finishes 1-2 at RVC Tournament

The Ar-We-Va girls finished 1-2 in matches and 2-4 in games at the Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Anita.
Ar-We-Va opened with a 2-0 loss to Woodbine (21-12, 21-17).
Darin Schurke’s Ar-We-Va club then swept Paton-Churdan (21-16, 21-11) before falling in two straight games to Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-21, 21-13).
The day’s results left Ar-We-Va at 4-19 overall in matches and 17-48 in games.
Kora Obrecht had 13 kills, 12 digs, five ace serves and four blocks for Ar-We-Va.
Maggie Ragaller finished with eight kills, 10 digs and one ace. Jamie Hausman had five kills, eight digs and four ace serves.
Timberlen Koch added three kills, 10 digs and one ace. Samantha Hinners also had two kills for the Rockets.