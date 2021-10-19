 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ar-We-Va finishes 1-2 at RVC Tournament
0 comments

Ar-We-Va finishes 1-2 at RVC Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rocket girls at RVC tourney

The Ar-We-Va girls finished 1-2 in matches and 2-4 in games at the Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Anita.

Ar-We-Va opened with a 2-0 loss to Woodbine (21-12, 21-17).

Darin Schurke’s Ar-We-Va club then swept Paton-Churdan (21-16, 21-11) before falling in two straight games to Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-21, 21-13).

The day’s results left Ar-We-Va at 4-19 overall in matches and 17-48 in games.

Kora Obrecht had 13 kills, 12 digs, five ace serves and four blocks for Ar-We-Va.

Maggie Ragaller finished with eight kills, 10 digs and one ace. Jamie Hausman had five kills, eight digs and four ace serves.

Timberlen Koch added three kills, 10 digs and one ace. Samantha Hinners also had two kills for the Rockets.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lamar Jackson has most wins of any QB under 25

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics