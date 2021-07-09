Ar-We-Va girls advance past West Bend-Mallard in 1A regional play

The Ar-We-Va girls opened Class 1A regional softball action on Tuesday night with a 14-0 victory in five innings over West Bend-Mallard at West Bend.

With the win, Ar-We-Va moved to 10-10 overall on the year.

Leading 1-0 after one inning, Ar-We-Va busted the game open in the fourth, as the Rockets exploded for nine runs to take a 10-0 lead.

Ar-We-Va’s nine-run fourth was highlighted by a grand slam home run off the bat of Maggie Ragaller, who went 2-for-4 with four runs batted in and two runs scored.

The Rockets then plated four runs in the top of the fifth en route to eventually ending the game in five.

Ar-We-Va had 12 hits on the night.

Jamie Hausman went 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs.

Hannah Kraus was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run.