Ar-We-Va girls and boys fall to Ridge View

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys met up with Ridge View in nonconference basketball action on Monday night at Schaller.

In the opener, Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va club fell behind 17-6 after one quarter and wound up falling 58-17 to the host Raptors.

In the nightcap, Ridge View outscored the Ar-We-Va boys by 11 in the third quarter and that was the difference in a 61-52 win for the Raptors over Matt Wilken’s Rocket outfit.

Girls’ results

Monday’s 41-point loss was the seventh setback in eight games for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 2-13 overall on the season.

The Rockets were limited to single digits in all four quarters, as Ridge View turned a 17-6 first-quarter lead into a 36-10 lead at halftime.

The Raptors then led 50-15 after three quarters of play.

Delaney Schurke led Ar-We-Va with eight points to go with three rebounds.

Maggie Ragaller and Jamie Hausman both battled through foul trouble.

Ragaller finished three points, four boards and two steals, while Hausman had one point and two boards.

Timberlen Koch also had two points, three boards and one steal, while Samantha Hinners finished with one point and five boards.

Sophie Jackson also hauled down four boards for the Rockets.

“I thought we came out and looked really good defensively and on our press break,” commented Smith.

“Early foul trouble for Ragaller and Hausman hurt us,” he added.

Boys’ results

A scoring drought in the third quarter hindered Ar-We-Va’s chances on Monday night, as the Rockets fell to 5-10 overall after losing for only the second time in the last five games.

Ar-We-Va trailed by only four points at 14-10 after one quarter. Both teams then tallied 11 points in the second, as the Raptors led 25-21 at halftime.

Ridge View then outscored Wilken’s club 22-11 in the third quarter to take a 47-32 lead into the fourth.

Down 17 at one point, Ar-We-Va did manage to cut the lead to eight points early in the fourth, but missed on several opportunities to get any closer.

Cooper Kock led Ar-We-Va with a double-double effort of 18 points and 12 boards.

Emmett Neumann had 16 points and five boards.

Conner Kirsch chipped in with eight points and three assists. Will Ragaller had a nice all-around game with six points, five assists, four steals and three boards.