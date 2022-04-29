Ar-We-Va girls, boys compete at Audubon meet

The Ar-We-Va track and field teams were in action on Tuesday at the Bob Clark Relays at Audubon.

On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va tallied 22 points for ninth in the final team standings.

Clarinda was your team champion for the boys with 129 points.

On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va netted a total of 23 points for 10th place overall.

Clarinda also won the girls’ team title with 100 points.

Boys’ results

Cooper Kock again paced the Ar-We-Va boys, as he accounted for all 22 of his team’s points on Tuesday.

Kock won the high jump at six feet, three inches, placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.73 seconds, and finished fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.00.

Girls’ results

Leading the way for Ar-We-Va on Tuesday was Maggie Ragaller, who placed third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.90) and 400-meter hurdles (1:13.62).

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Jamie Hausman, Elizabeth Brunner, Amber Ragaller and Maggie Ragaller placed third in 1:15.18.