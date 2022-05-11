Ar-We-Va girls, boys compete at Jim Yunek Relays

The Ar-We-Va boys placed sixth and girls 10th in their respective divisions at the Jim Yunek Relays on Thurday at Lake City.

On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va rang up 54 team points. Southeast Valley was your team champion with 132 points.

On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va finished with 13 team points.

Pocahontas Area and IKM-Manning tied for the team title with 98 points apiece.

Girls’ results

Ar-We-Va competed in three relays with the same four girls in all three.

The shuttle hurdle team of Jamie Hausman, Amber Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner and Maggie Ragaller ran second in one minute, 13.75 seconds.

The same four placed fourth in the sprint medley relay in 2:04.84 and sixth in the 4x100 relay in 57.72.

Boys’ results

Leading the way again for Ar-We-Va was Cooper Kock, who was in on three first-place finishes for the Rockets.

Individually, Kock won the high jump at six feet and the 110-meter high hurdles in a new personal-best effort of 14.70.

He also anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay team the crossed in 1:08.30, joining Will Ragaller, Braeden Kirsch and Conner Kirsch.

Jon Dose had a good night individually, placing second in the 400-meter dash (54.24), third in the 200-meter dash (23.77) and fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.42).