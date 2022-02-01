Ar-We-Va girls, boys defeated at home by Crusaders

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys suffered Rolling Valley Conference defeats to Coon Rapids-Bayard on Friday night at Westside.

In game one, the Ar-We-Va girls found it rough going offensively in a 50-17 loss at home.

The boys’ contest was tight throughout, as the visiting Crusaders were able to pick up a 53-48 triumph over the host Rockets.

Girls’ results

Friday’s loss was the third in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 2-10 in RVC play and 2-15 overall, as the Rockets lost to CR-B for the second time this season.

Up 18-4 after one quarter, CR-B outscored Ar-We-Va 13-2 in the second to take a 31-6 lead at halftime.

The Crusaders then held a slim 7-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter, as the visitors led 38-12 going into the fourth.

Three girls got their names in the scoring column for Ar-We-Va.

Jamie Hausman paced the Rockets with seven points, adding two rebounds and two steals.

Maggie Ragaller had six points, four boards and one shot block, while Delaney Schurke finished with two points and two boards.

Timberlen Koch didn’t score, but had eight boards and two assists in the defeat. Samantha Hinners also grabbed three boards for the hosts.

Boys’ results

With Friday’s five-point loss, Ar-We-Va fell to 4-8 in RVC action and 6-11 overall.

CR-B led 15-12 after one quarter, 25-24 at halftime and 40-36 going into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders led by just one point with three minutes remaining, but the visitors were able to convert critical free throws down the stretch for the win.

Braeden Kirsch scored 12 points with three boards, one assist and one steal for Ar-We-Va.

Will Ragaller also had 12 points, six boards and six assists.

Cooper Kock posted eight points with 10 boards and one assist.

Conner Kirsch had six points, five assists, two boards and one steal.

Emmett Neumann also had five points and two boards. Kyelar Cleveland added five points as well for the Rockets, which had lost a 68-44 decision to CR-B back on December 17 at Coon Rapids.