Ar-We-Va girls, boys drop RVC matchups with Woodbine

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys hosted Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Westside.

In game one, Woodbine outscored the Ar-We-Va girls 47-8 in the second and third quarters combined, as the Tigers picked up a 74-21 victory.

In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club let one slip away, as the visiting Tigers rallied late in regulation to force overtime en route to a 46-43 triumph over the host Rockets.

Girls’ results

Ar-We-Va again struggled offensively, as the Rockets lost its fourth consecutive game to start the season.

Ar-We-Va trailed only 13-6 after the first quarter, but was outscored 25-5 in the second to head into the locker room down 38-11 at halftime.

A 22-3 advantage for Woodbine in the third quarter opened up a 60-14 lead going into the fourth.

Ar-We-Va played without Kora Obrecht, who will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL suffered in recent action.

Timberlen Koch paced Ar-We-Va on Tuesday night with five points to go with three rebounds.

Delaney Schurke added four points and two boards. Kallie Bromert had three points and four boards.

Samantha Hinners also had two points and four boards for the Rockets.

Five different girls reached double figures for Woodbine, led by Whitney Kuhlman’s 20-point effort.

Charlie Pryor added 13 points for the Tigers.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s loss was the third in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 1-3 in RVC play and overall.

Ar-We-Va led 38-32 with 47 seconds remaining in regulation, but then Woodbine drained two consecutive three-point baskets to force overtime at 38-38.

Woodbine outscored Ar-We-Va 8-5 in the extra four-minute period for the win.

Ar-We-Va trailed 42-40 with 1:01 left in overtime when Rocket sophomore guard Harley Molina converted a three-point basket with 48 seconds left on the clock to put his team up one at 43-42.

Ar-We-Va would not score again, though, as Woodbine scored the final four points to pull off the win.

Cooper Kock paced Ar-We-Va with a double-double effort of 12 points and 10 boards to go with four assists and two steals.

Will Ragaller added eight points, seven boards, three assists and three steals.

Conner Kirsch had eight points, seven boards and two assists. Emmett Neumann also had six points and seven boards.

Molina finished with six points, while Braeden Kirsch had three points and one board for the Rockets.

Carter Gruver led three Woodbine players in double figures with 14 points after sinking four, three-point baskets on the night.

Dylan Hoefer added 12 points. Cory Bantam had 11 points with Paul Freund contributing nine points for the winners.

Early on, Woodbine led 17-8 after the first quarter before Ar-We-Va outscored the Tigers 16-7 in the second to pull even at 24-24 at halftime.