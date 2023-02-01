 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ar-We-Va girls, boys fall to Crusaders in RVC action

  • 0

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys fell short on the scoreboard on January 27, as the Rocket teams suffered Rolling Valley Conference basketball losses to Coon Rapids-Bayard at Coon Rapids.

In game one, the CR-B girls raced out to a 30-16 halftime lead en route to a 46-31 triumph over Jeremy Smith’s Rocket club.

In the nightcap, the CR-B boys enjoyed an 11-point lead at halftime en route to posting a 59-50 victory over Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va squad.

Girls’ results

The loss for Ar-We-Va was its fourth in a row, as the Rockets fell to 4-9 in RVC play and 5-10 overall.

Down 30-16 at halftime, Ar-We-Va outscored CR-B 14-11 in the third quarter to pull to within 41-30 going into the fourth.

The two teams combined for only six points over the final eight minutes with CR-B netting five of the six.

Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 15 points, adding two rebounds and two assists.

Delaney Schurke had nine points and two assists. Jamie Hausman finished with five points and four boards, while Samantha Hinners had two points and six boards for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

Ar-We-Va’s nine-point defeat put Wilken’s club at 4-8 in the conference and 5-10 overall.

CR-B led 46-34 to start the fourth, but Ar-We-Va was able to get to within six points at 1:30 remaining to play before bowing to the host Crusaders.

Wyatt Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 13 points to go with four steals and two boards.

Blayne Smith had 10 points, five assists and three boards. Wade Ragaller chipped in with nine points. Emmett Neumann had eight points and seven boards, while Harley Molina and Kyelar Cleveland each had five points.

Cleveland also pulled down seven boards for the Rockets.

Tags

