Ar-We-Va girls, boys fall to Spartans in RVC play

The Ar-We-Va basketball teams dropped a pair of Rolling Valley Conference games with Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Tuesday night at Elk Horn.

In game one, Ar-We-Va was limited to single digits in all four quarters, as the Rocket girls suffered a 62-20 loss to the host Spartans.

In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club fell behind by 34 points at halftime in a 75-28 defeat on the road.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 42-point loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 0-2 in RVC play and 0-2 overall.

Exira/EH-K raced out to a 16-4 first-quarter lead and led 38-12 at halftime.

The Spartans then outscored the Rockets 24-8 in the second half, including 12-0 in the fourth quarter alone.

Three girls scored for Ar-We-Va, led by Maggie Ragaller with nine points.

Jamie Hausman added seven points, while Delaney Schurke finished with four points for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

The 47-point setback on Tuesday night put the Ar-We-Va boys at 0-2 in the RVC and overall.

Emmett Neumann led the Rockets with 10 points to go with four rebounds and one shot block.

Kyelar Cleveland added eight points, seven boards and two assists.

Harley Molina had six points and five boards in the defeat.

Wyatt Ragaller finished with four points, five assists and three boards.

Blayne Smith also had two points, one assist and one steal.