Ar-We-Va girls, boys run at Audubon meet

The Ar-We-Va girls ran eighth and boys 10th in their respective divisions at the Bob Clark Relays on Tuesday at Audubon.

On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va tallied 37 team points.

Underwood took home the team title for the girls with 100 points.

On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va finished with six team points. Underwood also won the boys’ team title with 123 points.

Girls’ results

Leading the way for Ar-We-Va on Tuesday were Kora Obrecht and Maggie Ragaller with second-place individual finishes.

Obrecht was runnerup in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 11 inches, while Ragaller took second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:16.30.

The Rockets’ 4x200 relay team of Hannah Kraus, Kallie Bromert, Ragaller and Jadeyn Smith ran third in 1:58.58.

Individual fourths went to Smith in the shot put (34-3) and Obrecht in the 400-meter dash (1:07.05).