Ar-We-Va girls, boys suffer home losses to Spartans

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys dropped Rolling Valley Conference games to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Tuesday night at Westside.

In game one, the Ar-We-Va girls found it rough going against the Class 1A, third-ranked Spartans in a 67-20 defeat at home.

In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club led by two after three quarters, but wound up suffering a 49-46 loss to the visiting Spartans.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 47-point loss was the sixth consecutive defeat for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 1-8 in RVC play and 1-12 overall.

Exira/EH-K, on the other hand, improved to 9-0 in conference play and 12-0 overall.

The host Rockets fell behind 25-1 after one quarter and trailed 46-12 at halftime.

Exira/EH-K then outscored Ar-We-Va 14-0 in the third quarter for a 60-12 lead going into the fourth.

The Spartans’ lead grew to 67-12 with five minutes remaining. The host Rockets then scored the game’s final eight points after that.

Timberlen Koch had five points and five steals for Ar-We-Va.

Jamie Hausman added five points. Delaney Schurke contributed three points and four rebounds.

Maggie Ragaller also had five points and one assist. Emma Leiting hit a three-point basket for three points in the defeat.

Macy Emgarten led Exira/EH-K with a game-high 22 points, including 12 in the first half alone.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s three-point loss was Ar-We-Va’s second setback to Exira/EH-K this season, as the Rockets fell to 2-7 in conference play and 4-9 overall.

Ar-We-Va led for the majority of the game, holding leads of 19-9 after one quarter, 26-19 at halftime and 34-32 after three quarters.

Exira/EH-K, though, was able to outscore the hosts 17-12 over the final eight minutes for the win.

The two teams were tied at 36-36 with four minutes left. Exira/EH-K went up 40-38 a minute later and led 45-38 with one minute left on the clock.

Conner Kirsch paced Ar-We-Va with 14 points, including 11 in the first half alone. He also had three boards and two assists.

Cooper Kock posted a double-double for the Rockets with 10 points and 13 rebounds, as the junior went off for eight points in the second half.

Will Ragaller also had 10 points with seven of those coming at the free throw line. He had two boards and two steals as well.

Emmett Neumann contributed eight points, 10 boards and two steals.