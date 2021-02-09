Ar-We-Va girls, boys suffer league losses to Woodbine

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys traveled to Woodbine on Friday night and wound up being swept by the host Tigers in Rolling Valley Conference action.
In game one, Ar-We-Va’s Jadeyn Smith and Sara Schurke both recorded double-doubles, but they weren’t enough, as the Rockets suffered a 57-42 loss.
In game two, the Ar-We-Va boys saw a furious rally in the fourth quarter fall just short, as the Rockets lost a tight 58-55 decision to the host Tigers.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 15-point loss was the fourth setback in a row for Ar-We-Va, which finished 3-11 in RVC play, while moving to 3-15 overall.
Ar-We-Va trailed 15-8 after one quarter and 25-19 at halftime. The Tigers led 32-25 after three quarters and outscored the Rockets 25-17 in the fourth to win going away.
Ar-We-Va had defeated Woodbine (46-41) back on January 5 at Westside.
Smith led the Rockets with 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists and two shot blocks.
Schurke added 11 points with a team-high 16 boards to go with three assists.
Bridget Cameron had five points, five boards and three steals for the Rockets.
Maggie Ragaller, Timberlen Koch and Jamie Hausman all had two points.
Boys’ results
Friday’s three-point loss was the third defeat in a row and second of the season to Woodbine, as the Rockets fell to 6-8 in RVC play and 8-10 overall.
Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club trailed 15-10 after one quarter, 27-16 at halftime and 37-23 going into the fourth.
Woodbine actually led by 19 points with five minutes remaining before Ar-We-Va was able to cut the lead to only three points late in the contest.
In fact, the Rockets had a chance to tie at the end, but a three-point effort by Zach Schimmer right before the buzzer sounded was tipped away by a Tiger defender.
Schimmer led Ar-We-Va with 23 points, adding six boards and two steals.
Will Ragaller also had 23 points, three boards and two assists. He converted two, three-point shots in the final 34 seconds to spark the Rocket rally.