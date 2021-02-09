Ar-We-Va girls, boys suffer league losses to Woodbine

Bridget Cameron had five points, five boards and three steals for the Rockets.

Maggie Ragaller, Timberlen Koch and Jamie Hausman all had two points.

Boys’ results

Friday’s three-point loss was the third defeat in a row and second of the season to Woodbine, as the Rockets fell to 6-8 in RVC play and 8-10 overall.

Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club trailed 15-10 after one quarter, 27-16 at halftime and 37-23 going into the fourth.

Woodbine actually led by 19 points with five minutes remaining before Ar-We-Va was able to cut the lead to only three points late in the contest.

In fact, the Rockets had a chance to tie at the end, but a three-point effort by Zach Schimmer right before the buzzer sounded was tipped away by a Tiger defender.

Schimmer led Ar-We-Va with 23 points, adding six boards and two steals.