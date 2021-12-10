Ar-We-Va girls, boys suffer RVC losses to Exira/EH-K

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys suffered a pair of Rolling Valley Conference losses to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Tuesday night at Elk Horn.

In game one, the Class 1A third-ranked Exira/EH-K girls jumped out to a 28-5 first-quarter lead en route to a 67-12 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va club.

In the nightcap, Ar-We-Va watched a seven-point lead with three minutes remaining slip away, as the Rockets dropped a 55-48 decision to the host Spartans.

Girls’ results

Ar-We-Va’s offensive struggles continued on Tuesday night, as the Rockets fell to 0-3 in RVC play and overall after their 55-point setback to the 1A No. 3 Spartans.

Down 23 after the first quarter, Ar-We-Va was outscored 39-7 the rest of the way, as the Rockets were limited to one point in the second quarter, two in the third and four in the fourth.

Jamie Hausman led Ar-We-Va with five points to go with three rebounds, two steals and one shot block.

Maggie Ragaller had three points, four boards and two steals. Sophie Jackson also had two points and two boards.

Makayla Schrad finished with two points for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s loss was the second in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 1-2 in RVC action and overall.

The contest was tight throughout.

After a 9-9 first-quarter tie, Exira/EH-K led 19-18 at halftime. Ar-We-Va then took a 35-33 lead into the fourth quarter and led 44-39 with three minutes remaining.

Exira/EH-K, though, would outscore Ar-We-Va by a 16-4 margin the rest of way for the win.

The Spartans led just 49-48 with one minute remaining and scored the game’s final six points with all six coming at the free throw line.

Will Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 26 points, as the senior scored all 26 in the second half to go with five boards and two assists.

Cooper Kock recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards to go with three steals and two assists.

Ar-We-Va was outscored 36-30 in the second half, as Ragaller (26)and Kock (4) combined for all 30 Rocket points.

Braeden Kirsch contributed six points and two boards. Conner Kirsch had two points and three boards.

Blayne Smith had two points and three boards as well.