Ar-We-Va girls clip Boyer Valley in RVC competition

The Ar-We-Va girls picked up a big 2-1 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory over Boyer Valley on Tuesday night at Dow City.

The win moved Ar-We-Va to 2-8 in RVC play and 3-9 overall. The loss, meanwhile, dropped BV to 5-7 in the league and 8-8 overall.

Tuesday’s game was scoreless until the top of the fifth when Ar-We-Va scored both of its runs on a two-RBI single by Sophie Jackson that scored Jamie Hausman and Kora Obrecht.

BV scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth on Jessica O’Day’s first home run of her career.

Jackson went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to pace the Rockets. Maggie Ragaller, Delaney Schurke, Emma Leiting and Karime Sanchez all had singles as well.

Amber Ragaller threw all seven innings for Ar-We-Va, allowing the one run on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

For BV, O’Day went 2-for-2 with her home run. Danyelle Hikins was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases.

Zoey Yanek and Hayley Follmann both were 1-for-3.