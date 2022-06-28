 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ar-We-Va girls clipped at Whiting

Rocket girls vs. Whiting

The Ar-We-Va girls suffered a tight 8-7 setback on Friday night at Whiting.

It was the third straight loss for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 3-12 overall on the season.

Ar-We-Va raced out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Whiting came back with three runs in its first at bat to make it 4-3.

Whiting then plated two runs in the bottom of the second to go up 5-4. Ar-We-Va got two runs in the top of the fourth and another in the fifth to take a 7-5 lead, but the host Warriors then pushed three runs across in the last of the seventh for the win.

Maggie Ragaller went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Amber Ragaller went 2-for-3. Jamie Hausman was 2-for-4 with one run. Emma Leiting also went 2-for-4 with a double and one run.

Kora Obrecht went 1-for-3 with two runs.

Karime Sanchez went went 1-for-4 with one RBI, while Sophie Jackson was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.

