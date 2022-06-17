Ar-We-Va girls clipped by CAM in league play

CAM handed the Ar-We-Va girls their third straight loss on Monday night, as the Cougars held off the Rockets for an 8-7 Rolling Valley Conference victory at Anita.
The loss put Kenzie Kock’s Ar-We-Va club at 1-7 in RVC play and 2-8 overall.
CAM led 6-1 when Ar-We-Va started its rally with two runs in the top of the sixth to make it 6-3.
CAM came right back, though, with two runs in its half of the sixth to make it 8-3.
Ar-We-Va then pushed four runs across in the top of the seventh to get to within one before a strikeout ended the game in CAM’s favor.
Delaney Schurke went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in for Ar-We-Va.
Kora Obrecht went 1-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Jamie Hausman was 1-for-3 with three runs.
Karime Sanchez also went 1-for-3 with one run.
Amber Ragaller threw in the circle for the Rockets, allowing eight runs on only four hits with one K and three walks.