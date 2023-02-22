Ar-We-Va knew it was going to have its hands full with Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in a Class 1A, Region 4 quarterfinal basketball game on February 14 at Elk Horn.

The Rolling Valley Conference foes met for the third time with Exira/EH-K posting its third win over the Rockets in a 56-20 postseason triumph.

The loss ended Ar-We-Va’s 2022-23 season at 8-13 overall under second-year head coach Jeremy Smith.

Exira/EH-K improved to 18-4 overall with the win.

Tom Petersen’s Spartan club jumped up 22-6 after one quarter and then outscored the Rockets 14-1 in the second to take a lopsided 36-7 lead into the halftime locker room.

Up 45-16 after three quarters, Exira/EH-K outscored Ar-We-Va 11-4 over the final eight minutes, including 5-1 in the final four minutes of the contest.

Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with eight points to go with four rebounds and one assist. She netted seven of her eight points in the second half.

Delaney Schurke hit a pair of three-point baskets for six points to go with three boards and one steal.

Samantha Hinners finished with four points, six boards and one shot block.

Jamie Hausman also had two points, two boards and one block for the Rockets, which converted just 6-of-15 free throws in the loss.

Five seniors played for the last time in Maggie Ragaller, Hinners, Hausman, Kora Obrecht and Kallie Bromert.