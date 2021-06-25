Ar-We-Va girls defeat Boyer Valley on softball field

Ar-We-Va picked up a tight 8-6 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory over Boyer Valley on Monday night at Vail.

Winning for the fourth time in five games, Ar-We-Va avenged a 3-2 loss to BV back on June 10 at Dow City en route to moving to 7-4 in RVC play and 7-5 overall.

The loss snapped a two-game losing streak for BV, which fell to 6-5 in league action and 8-7 overall.

Ar-We-Va jumped up 3-0 after two innings. BV scored twice in the top of the third to make it 3-2, but the Rockets then plated three runs in the last of the third to make it 6-2.

BV got single runs in the fourth and fifth to pull to within 6-4, but Ar-We-Va answered again with two runs in its half of the fifth to go up 8-4.

BV managed two runs in the sixth to end the scoring.

Ar-We-Va won with just five hits.

Jadeyn Smith went 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs. Maggie Ragaller went 1-for-3 with three runs.