Ar-We-Va girls defeat Boyer Valley on softball field

Ar-We-Va picked up a tight 8-6 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory over Boyer Valley on Monday night at Vail.
Winning for the fourth time in five games, Ar-We-Va avenged a 3-2 loss to BV back on June 10 at Dow City en route to moving to 7-4 in RVC play and 7-5 overall.
The loss snapped a two-game losing streak for BV, which fell to 6-5 in league action and 8-7 overall.
Ar-We-Va jumped up 3-0 after two innings. BV scored twice in the top of the third to make it 3-2, but the Rockets then plated three runs in the last of the third to make it 6-2.
BV got single runs in the fourth and fifth to pull to within 6-4, but Ar-We-Va answered again with two runs in its half of the fifth to go up 8-4.
BV managed two runs in the sixth to end the scoring.
Ar-We-Va won with just five hits.
Jadeyn Smith went 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs. Maggie Ragaller went 1-for-3 with three runs.
Jamie Hausman finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and two runs. Timberlen Koch also was 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Smith went the distance in the circle, as she gave up six runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
For BV, Maria Puck went 2-for-3 with one run scored. Anna Seuntjens also went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, one RBI and one run.
Leah Cooper was 1-for-4 with one RBI and two runs. Danyelle Hikins was 1-for-4 with one RBI.
Kylie Petersen also was 1-for-3 with one run for the Lady Bulldogs.
Makenzie Dumbaugh started in the circle and threw 87 pitches. She allowed eight runs on three hits with one K and five walks.
Hikins also tossed 30 pitches, yielding just one hit with two Ks and three walks.