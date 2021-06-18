Ar-We-Va girls defeat CR-B on softball field

A four-run first inning bolstered Ar-We-Va to a 7-4 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard on Monday night at Coon Rapids.

The win was the second in a row and third in four games for Ar-We-Va, which improved to 5-4 in the RVC and overall.

The Rockets also beat CR-B for the second time this season, following up a 13-2 triumph in their season opener on May 24 at Vail.

Kora Obrecht went 2-for-3 with two runs for Ar-We-Va. Sara Schurke was 2-for-3 with one run batted in and one run.

Jadeyn Smith finished 2-for-4 with a double and one run. Jamie Hausman also was 2-for-4 with a double and one run.

Maggie Ragaller went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run. Timberlen Koch also was 1-for-3 with one RBI.