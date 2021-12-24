Ar-We-Va girls defeat West Harrison for first win of season

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys will head into the Christmas break after splitting with West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference action on Tuesday night at Westside.

In game one, the Ar-We-Va girls outscored West Harrison 13-0 in the second quarter, as the Rockets picked up their first win of the season with a 38-18 triumph over the Hawkeyes.

In game two, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club was limited to single digits in each of the first three quarters, as the Rockets suffered a 59-27 setback to the visiting Hawkeye boys.

Girls’ results

With the win, Ar-We-Va moved to 1-5 in RVC play and 1-6 overall.

The Rockets limited West Harrison to single digits in all four quarters, as the hosts led 8-4 after one quarter, 21-4 at halftime and 32-10 going into the fourth quarter.

Maggie Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 12 points and eight rebounds to go with four assists and three steals.

Delaney Schurke added 10 points and three steals.

Timberlen Koch had a nice all-around game with seven points, seven steals, five boards and four assists.

Jamie Hausman also had six points and seven boards. Sophie Jackson contributed seven boards and one steal for the winners.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s 32-point loss handed Ar-We-Va its sixth consecutive loss, as the Rockets willl go into the holiday break 1-5 in RVC play and 1-6 overall.

Down by only seven after one quarter at 12-5, Ar-We-Va was outscored 24-7 in the second quarter, as the Hawkeyes took a 36-12 lead into the halftime break.

West Harrison then used a 14-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter for a 50-17 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.

Will Ragaller led the Ar-We-Va boys with seven points, adding four assists, four steals and three boards.

Cooper Kock had six points and two boards.

Kyelar Cleveland finished with four points and three boards. Emmett Neumann contributed three points and nine boards.

Braeden Kirsch also had three points, while Conner Kirsch had two points and two boards.