Ar-We-Va girls defeat West Harrison in RVC action

The Ar-We-Va girls took advantage of West Harrison’s wild pitching and rallied for an 18-16 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory on Monday night at Mondamin.

The win was the first of the season for Ar-We-Va, which moved to 1-4 in RVC play and 1-5 overall.

West Harrison scored six runs in each of the first two innings and led 15-9 going into the top of the sixth inning.

Ar-We-Va plated three runs in the sixth to pull to within 15-12 and then pushed six runs across in the top of the seventh to take an 18-15 lead.

The host Hawkeyes scored the game’s final run in the last of the seventh.

Maggie Ragaller stood out at the plate for Ar-We-Va, as she went 4-for-5 with a double, five runs batted in and one run.

Amber Ragaller went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Sophie Jackson went 1-for-2 with one RBI and three runs.

Dalaney Schurke was 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs.

Jamie Hausman drove in two runs and scored four times. Kora Obrecht also went 1-for-4 with one RBI and four runs, while Emma Leiting was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.