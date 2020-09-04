Ar-We-Va girls defeat Wheelers in five to open volleyball season

Ar-We-Va opened its 2020 volleyball season on Tuesday night with a 3-2 nonconference victory over Audubon at Westside.
Sarah Smith’s Rocket club defeated the visiting Wheelers 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10.
Jadeyn Smith led a balanced attack for Ar-We-Va with 10 kills and 12 digs. She also hit all 10 of her serves and finished with one solo block.
Sara Schurke went 11-of-14 in serving with three aces to go with 12 assists, nine kills and eight digs.
Hannah Kraus was 10-of-11 in serving with three aces and had 16 digs.
Jamie Hausman was 16-of-18 at the service line, while contributing eight digs and four kills.
Maggie Ragaller went 6-of-10 in serving with two aces, adding 11 assists, five digs and three kills.
Bridget Cameron hit all 14 of her serves with four kills and two digs.
Kora Obrecht also had two kills and one solo block for the Rockets.
"For this being our first match, I thought the girls came out a little unsure of themselves in the first set, but once they settled down, they started to play like they are capable of," commented Smith, whose club fell down 8-2 early on in game one before rallying.
"I was pleased with how the girls came out with confidence in the fifth set and dominated it from start to finish," the Rocket boss added.