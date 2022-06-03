Ar-We-Va girls drop 16-4 RVC contest at Woodbine

The Ar-We-Va girls fell to 0-4 overall on the season after a 16-4 Rolling Valley Conference loss in three innings on Wednesday night at Woodbine.

Ar-We-Va scored all four of its runs in the top of the second inning.

The Rockets, though, did not have a hit in the game, as Woodbine pitcher Sierra Lantz threw all three innings with four strikeouts for the win.

Maggie Ragaller threw two and two-thirds innings, allowing 12 runs on five hits with two Ks and seven walks for the Rockets.