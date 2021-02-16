Ar-We-Va girls drop regional game to P-C in overtime

The Paton-Churdan girls beat Ar-We-Va twice during the regular season by 17 and 28 points, respectively.

On Thursday night, the Rocket squads met for the third time in a Class 1A regional first-round game at Churdan with the hosts advancing to the next round after a 57-51 victory in overtime.

The loss ended Ar-We-Va’s season at 4-16 overall under first-year head coach Jeremy Smith, while the win moved P-C to 15-5 overall and into a regional quarterfinal contest against Martensdale-St. Mary’s tonight (Tuesday) at Churdan.

M-SM advanced with a 60-42 first-round victory over Melcher-Dallas on Thursday night at Martensdale.

Ar-We-Va trailed P-C by 11 at 34-23 to start the fourth quarter, but the visiting Rockets outscored the hosts 22-11 over the final eight minutes to force overtime at 45-45, as Ar-We-Va’s Jadeyn Smith banked in a contested, three-point basket from the wing just before the buzzer sounded.