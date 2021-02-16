Ar-We-Va girls drop regional game to P-C in overtime

The Paton-Churdan girls beat Ar-We-Va twice during the regular season by 17 and 28 points, respectively.
On Thursday night, the Rocket squads met for the third time in a Class 1A regional first-round game at Churdan with the hosts advancing to the next round after a 57-51 victory in overtime.
The loss ended Ar-We-Va’s season at 4-16 overall under first-year head coach Jeremy Smith, while the win moved P-C to 15-5 overall and into a regional quarterfinal contest against Martensdale-St. Mary’s tonight (Tuesday) at Churdan.
M-SM advanced with a 60-42 first-round victory over Melcher-Dallas on Thursday night at Martensdale.
Ar-We-Va trailed P-C by 11 at 34-23 to start the fourth quarter, but the visiting Rockets outscored the hosts 22-11 over the final eight minutes to force overtime at 45-45, as Ar-We-Va’s Jadeyn Smith banked in a contested, three-point basket from the wing just before the buzzer sounded.
P-C took control right away in the extra four-minute period scoring the initial six points for a 51-45 lead, but then Ar-We-Va scored the next four to pull to within 51-49 before the hosts scored six of the final eight points for the win.
P-C outscored Ar-We-Va 12-6 in overtime, as the hosts scored eight of its 12 points at the free throw line.
Smith and Sara Schurke each scored 19 points to lead Ar-We-Va.
Bridget Cameron added six points. Hannah Kraus had three points and Maggie Ragaller finished with two points.
Ragaller, Kraus and Schurke all fouled out in that order in the the critical overtime session.
Thursday’s game was the final contest for five Ar-We-Va seniors in Smith, Kraus, Schurke, Bridget Cameron and Maris Cameron.
P-C’s Danielle Hoyle led all scorers in the game with 25 points.
Chloe Berns and Carmyn Paup each tossed in 12 points for the host Rockets, which had defeated Ar-We-Va in their two previous meetings, 49-32 and 52-24.