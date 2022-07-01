Ar-We-Va girls drop RVC contest to Wildcats

The Ar-We-Va girls wrapped up their regular season on Tuesday night with an 11-4 loss to Glidden-Ralston at Glidden.

The setback finished Kenzie Kock’s Rocket club at 3-10 in the Rolling Valley Conference, while moving to 4-13 overall.

G-R jumped out to a 6-0 lead after one inning.

Ar-We-Va got two runs back in the top of the second to make it 6-2, but the Wildcats then got one in the third and three more in the fifth to go up 10-2.

Ar-We-Va scored twice in the top of the sixth to make it 10-4. G-R then ended the scoring with a run in its half of the sixth.

Maggie Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va by going 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple, one RBI and two runs.

Delaney Schurke went 2-for-4 with a double.

Karime Sanchez was 1-for-3 with a double and one run. Emma Leiting went 1-for-3.