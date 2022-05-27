Ar-We-Va girls drop softball opener to CAM

CAM posted an eight-run first inning en route to a 16-0 victory over Ar-We-Va in the Rockets’ softball season opener on Monday night at Vail.

Up 8-0 after one, CAM recorded three runs in the second inning and five more in the third en route to ending the game because of the 12-run rule.

Ar-We-Va had only two hits in the game with both by Jamie Hausman, who went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles.

Maggie Ragaller and Amber Ragaller both threw for Ar-We-Va.