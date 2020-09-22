Ar-We-Va girls edge visiting Woodbine in four games

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ar-We-Va picked up a 3-1 victory over Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Westside.

Sarah Smith’s Rocket club won by the scores of 25-22, 22-25, 25-11, 25-20.

With the win, Ar-We-Va moved to 2-2 in RVC play, 4-5 overall in matches and 15-16 in games.

Sara Schurke had 12 assists, eight ace serves, seven kills and four digs for Ar-We-Va.

Jadeyn Smith added 10 kills, five digs, two assists and two blocks.

Maggie Ragaller had 14 assists, nine digs, three kills and two ace serves in all.

Jamie Hausman contributed eight digs, three kills and three ace serves.

Bridget Cameron finished with sevcen kills and three digs.

Kora Obrecht had five kills and three blocks, while Hannah Kraus wound up with five digs and one ace serve.

"This was a good conference win for the girls," commented Smith.