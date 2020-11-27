Ar-We-Va girls enter 2020-21 with high expectations

The Ar-We-Va girls will take the basketball court for the 2020-21 season with one of their most experienced teams in years.

Nine letterwinners return to the hardwood floor, including five girls who saw considerable time on the court a year ago as starters for a Rocket squad that went 5-11 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 5-16 overall.

Ar-We-Va will be guided by first-year head coach Jeremy Smith, who spent the last two winter campaigns as the team’s assistant coach under Dan Kock, who stepped down after a six-year stint on the bench.

"Our strengths begin with experience and athleticism. We have five seniors along with some younger girls that got valuable minutes a year ago," commented Smith, who will joined on the bench by first-year assistant coach Lisa Leiting.

"I think we have a great opportunity to improve from last year. With the experience we have back mixed with some talented young players, I really think the potential is there to have a great year," he added.