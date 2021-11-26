Ar-We-Va girls eye consistency, improvement under Smith

After winning only four of 20 games a year ago, the Ar-We-Va girls’ basketball team will enter the 2021-22 season with hopes of competing night-in and night-out under second-year head coach Jeremy Smith.
Ar-We-Va, which finished just 3-11 in Rolling Valley Conference play last winter, lost five players to graduation, including Jadeyn Smith, a two-time, first-team all-conference selection for the Rockets that went on to play college basketball at Des Moines Area Community College at Boone.
Ar-We-Va does return five letterwinners from a year ago, including one full-time starter in junior guard Maggie Ragaller.
She is the team’s top returning scorer after averaging 7.2 points per game, while pulling down 3.0 rebounds per contest.
Ragaller also collected 33 steals and handed out 12 assists as a sophomore.
Other returning veterans for the Rockets are senior forward Sophie Jackson, junior guard Timberlen Koch, junior guard Jamie Hausman and junior forward Kora Obrecht.
Koch averaged 3.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game last winter, while Hausman averaged 1.9 points and 1.9 boards per contest.
Jackson is the team’s lone senior.
Filling out the roster for Ar-We-Va are juniors Kallie Bromert and Samantha Hinners; sophomores Delaney Schurke, Makayla Schrad and Karime Sanchez and freshmen Amber Ragaller, Jasmine Molina and Azaya Martinez.
Smith said the team’s strengths center around speed and athleticism, but has to improve its shooting and rebounding to be competitive.
Ar-We-Va shot just 20.3 percent from three-point range, 29.5 percent overall from the floor and 46 percent at the free throw line a year ago.
Smith said his team will face a difficult 2021-22 schedule.
"We have some tough games early on against Glidden-Ralston, CAM and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. We also have tough nonconference games with Audubon, Ridge View, Westwood Sloan and Logan-Magnolia," Smith remarked.
"Overall, it’s a pretty tough schedule, so we’ll have to focus on defense to stay competitive," the Rocket boss added.
When looking at the RVC race, Smith feels that Exira/EH-K will be the favorite.
"Exira/EH-K returns nearly everybody from their state tournament team. CAM, Woodbine and Coon Rapids-Bayard also will be very tough," noted Smith, whose team will open its regular season on Tuesday, November 30, against Glidden-Ralston at Glidden.