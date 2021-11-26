Ar-We-Va girls eye consistency, improvement under Smith

Jackson is the team’s lone senior.

Filling out the roster for Ar-We-Va are juniors Kallie Bromert and Samantha Hinners; sophomores Delaney Schurke, Makayla Schrad and Karime Sanchez and freshmen Amber Ragaller, Jasmine Molina and Azaya Martinez.

Smith said the team’s strengths center around speed and athleticism, but has to improve its shooting and rebounding to be competitive.

Ar-We-Va shot just 20.3 percent from three-point range, 29.5 percent overall from the floor and 46 percent at the free throw line a year ago.

Smith said his team will face a difficult 2021-22 schedule.

"We have some tough games early on against Glidden-Ralston, CAM and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. We also have tough nonconference games with Audubon, Ridge View, Westwood Sloan and Logan-Magnolia," Smith remarked.

"Overall, it’s a pretty tough schedule, so we’ll have to focus on defense to stay competitive," the Rocket boss added.

When looking at the RVC race, Smith feels that Exira/EH-K will be the favorite.