Ar-We-Va girls fall at home in five to Woodbine

The Ar-We-Va girls suffered a 13-2 loss in five innings to Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference softball action on Wednesday night at Vail.

The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 2-9 in league play and 3-10 overall.

Woodbine went up 4-0 right away, but Ar-We-Va came back with two runs in its first at bat to make it 4-2.

The Rockets would not score again, as the Tigers got three runs in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and one more in the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

Delaney Schurke went 1-for-2 with a single and drove in both Rocket runs in the first.