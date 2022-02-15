Ar-We-Va girls fall big to R-SM in 1A opening round of regionals

The 2021-22 basketball season for the Ar-We-Va girls came to an end on Thursday night, as the Rockets suffered a 72-7 loss to 13th-ranked Remsen-St. Mary’s in a Class 1A regional first-round game at Remsen.

The setback closed out Ar-We-Va’s winter campaign at 3-18 overall.

With the win, Remsen-St. Mary’s moved to 19-2 and will now take on Glidden-Ralston in a Region 2 quarterfinal game tonight (Tuesday) at Remsen at 7 p.m.

Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va squad found it rough going against R-SM’s press, as the Rockets were limited to only three baskets and one free throw in the entire game.

RS-M scored the game’s initial 22 points and led 27-2 after the first quarter. The Hawks then went into halftime with a 50-4 advantage.

Ar-We-Va went scoreless in the third quarter, while R-SM posted 13 points en route to a 63-4 lead going into the fourth.

For Ar-We-Va, Maggie Ragaller led the way with four points, all in the first half. In the second half, Timberlen Koch converted a basket and Jamie Hausman hit one of two free throws to account for the Rockets’ three points.