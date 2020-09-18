Ar-We-Va girls fall in four games to Wildcats at home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Glidden-Ralston defeated Ar-We-Va 3-1 in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Westside.

The visiting Wildcats won 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, as the Rockets fell to 1-2 in the RVC, 3-5 overall in matches and 12-15 in games.

"We covered Glidden-Ralston’s hitters very well by playing good coverage and preventing them from getting as many kills as they’ve had in previous matches," commented Smith.

"The big difference was 13 missed serves. At times, we served the ball really well. We need to find a way to be consistent while serving."

"We were really hoping this match would go into set five, because I feel we had the momentum swinging in our favor," Smith said.

Jadeyn Smith had 14 kills, three digs, two blocks and two ace serves for Ar-We-Va.

Bridget Cameron added five kills, seven digs and three aces.

Sara Schurke contributed 17 assists, four kills, two ace serves and one dig. Maggie Ragaller had 14 assists, seven digs, six aces and one block.