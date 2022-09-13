Ar-We-Va girls fall in home opener to visiting Rams

The Ar-We-Va girls hosted Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U in their 2022 home opener on Thursday with the visiting Rams picking up a 3-0 victory at Westside.

MV/A-O/CO-U won 25-13, 25-18, 25-19.

The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 0-4 in matches and 0-9 in games played on the young season.

Kora Obrecht had a nice night for Ar-We-Va with seven kills, six digs, two ace serves and one block.

Maggie Ragaller added five kills, 12 digs and one block. She also was 9-of-9 in serving.

Delaney Schurke had a team-high 16 assists with three digs and one ace serve after hitting 8-of-10 attempts.

Jamie Hausman contributed three kills, five digs and was 7-of-7 in serving.

Trista Reis was 9-of-9 in serving and had five digs. Elizabeth Brunner tallied three digs, while Samantha Hinners finished with one kill and one dig for the Rockets.

Amber Ragaller was 5-of-6 in serving with one dig on the night.

“We played very well at times, but we need to clean things up on our serve receive,” commented Ar-We-Va coach Darin Schurke.

“However, some of that you have to tip your cap to MV/A-O/CO-U. They have improved a lot from last season. Our girls played very hard and were very scrappy.”