Ar-We-Va girls fall in nine to River Valley on softball field
The Ar-We-Va girls lost a tough 4-3 nonconference softball decision in nine innings to River Valley on Thursday night at Correctionville.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 6-5 overall on the season.

Scoreless through five innings, Ar-We-Va plated two runs in the top of the sixth to go up 2-0. River Valley got one back in it half of the sixth to make it 2-1.

The Rockets scored one in the top of the seventh to make it 3-1, but then the host Wolverines tallied two runs in the last of the seventh to tie it at 3-3 and force extra innings.

It stayed that way until River Valley scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

Ar-We-Va had just three hits on the night.

Hannah Kraus went 1-for-4 with a triple, one run batted in and one run scored.

Kora Obrecht went 1-for-4 with one RBI, while Jamie Hausman was 1-for-4 with a triple.

Jadeyn Smith was the tough-luck losing pitcher, as she gave up the four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

