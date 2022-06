The Ar-We-Va softball team suffered a 15-3 nonconference loss in three innings to East Sac County on Thursday night at Wall Lake.

The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 3-11 overall.

Ar-We-Va led 3-1 early on before ESC plated seven runs in the second inning and seven more in the third to win by the 12-run rule.

Maggie Ragaller had Ar-We-Va’s lone hit, as she was 1-for-2 with one RBI.