 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ar-We-Va girls fall to Spartans in RVC action

  • Updated
  • 0
Rocket girls vs. Exira/EH-K

The Ar-We-Va girls had a two-game win streak snapped on Thursday night, as the Rockets lost 12-2 in five innings to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Kimballton.

The setback dropped Ar-We-Va to 1-5 in Rolling Valley Conference competition and 2-6 overall.

Kenzie Kock’s Rocket club managed only two hits in the game with both by Kora Obrecht, who went 2-for-3 with a double and one run.

Jamie Hausman also scored a run for Ar-We-Va.

Amber Ragaller threw in the circle for the Rockets, allowing the 12 runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and six walks.

Ar-We-Va scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth inning. Exira/EH-K, on the other hand, used a big six-run third inning to fuel the win for the Spartans.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry’s incredible 3-point streak has come to an end