Ar-We-Va girls fall to Spartans in RVC action

The Ar-We-Va girls had a two-game win streak snapped on Thursday night, as the Rockets lost 12-2 in five innings to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Kimballton.

The setback dropped Ar-We-Va to 1-5 in Rolling Valley Conference competition and 2-6 overall.

Kenzie Kock’s Rocket club managed only two hits in the game with both by Kora Obrecht, who went 2-for-3 with a double and one run.

Jamie Hausman also scored a run for Ar-We-Va.

Amber Ragaller threw in the circle for the Rockets, allowing the 12 runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and six walks.