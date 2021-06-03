 Skip to main content
Ar-We-Va girls fall to Spartans in RVC competition
Ar-We-Va girls fall to Spartans in RVC competition

  • Updated
Rocket girls vs. Spartans 2021

The Ar-We-Va girls suffered their first loss on the softball field Wednesday night, as Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton picked up a 4-0 victory at Vail.

The setback dropped Ar-We-Va to 2-1 in Rolling Valley Conference play and overall.

The game was scoreless until the fourth when Exira/EH-K plated three runs. The visiting Spartans then scored the game’s final run in the sixth.

Ar-We-Va had just one hit, as Hannah Kraus went 1-for-3 with a single.

Jadeyn Smith took the pitching loss. She went the distance, allowing four runs on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

