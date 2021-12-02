Ar-We-Va girls fall to Wildcats; Rocket boys down hosts by 10

The Ar-We-Va basketball teams split with Glidden-Ralston in their initial games of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night at Glidden.

Game one was a low-scoring affair, as Glidden-Ralston recorded a 43-27 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va club.

In the nightcap, Ar-We-Va’s Will Ragaller and Cooper Kock each scored in double figures, as the Rockets posted a 49-39 triumph over the host Wildcats.

Girls’ results

Ar-We-Va got out to an 8-4 lead after the first quarter, but was outscored 39-19 the rest of the way, as the host Wildcats were able to pull away for the 16-point victory.

Up 17-14 at halftime, G-R outscored Ar-We-Va by a 16-2 margin in the third quarter to take a 33-16 lead into the fourth.

Ar-We-Va nearly went the entire third quarter without a point, as the Rockets didn’t score until the final minute on two free throws by Timberlen Koch.

Jamie Hausman scored six points, pulled down six rebounds and had two assists for Ar-We-Va.