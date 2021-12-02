Ar-We-Va girls fall to Wildcats; Rocket boys down hosts by 10

The Ar-We-Va basketball teams split with Glidden-Ralston in their initial games of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night at Glidden.
Game one was a low-scoring affair, as Glidden-Ralston recorded a 43-27 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va club.
In the nightcap, Ar-We-Va’s Will Ragaller and Cooper Kock each scored in double figures, as the Rockets posted a 49-39 triumph over the host Wildcats.
Girls’ results
Ar-We-Va got out to an 8-4 lead after the first quarter, but was outscored 39-19 the rest of the way, as the host Wildcats were able to pull away for the 16-point victory.
Up 17-14 at halftime, G-R outscored Ar-We-Va by a 16-2 margin in the third quarter to take a 33-16 lead into the fourth.
Ar-We-Va nearly went the entire third quarter without a point, as the Rockets didn’t score until the final minute on two free throws by Timberlen Koch.
Jamie Hausman scored six points, pulled down six rebounds and had two assists for Ar-We-Va.
Maggie Ragaller added six points, five boards and two assists.
Koch finished with five points, seven boards and three steals, while Sophie Jackson had four points and three boards.
Kora Obrecht also had three points and six boards for the Rockets.
Boys’ results
The Ar-We-Va boys jumped up over G-R by a 15-6 margin after the first quarter.
The host Wildcats battled back to within five at 36-31 to start the fourth, but the visiting Rockets outscored G-R 13-8 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Will Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 16 points to go with three boards and three steals.
He scored 11 of Ar-We-Va’s 13 points in the fourth quarter after sinking two three-point baskets.
Kock recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards. Conner Kirsch added seven points, five boards and three assists.
Damon Ehlers contributed five points, five boards and two steals.
Braeden Kirsch also had five points with three boards.