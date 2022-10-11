Ar-We-Va girls finish 1-2 at CAM Tournament

The Ar-We-Va girls went 1-2 in matches and 2-4 in games at the CAM Volleyball Invitational on Saturday at Anita.

Ar-We-Va’s lone win came against Paton-Churdan in a 21-14, 21-16.

Darin Schurke’s Rocket club then lost to Griswold (21-5, 21-13) and Oakland Riverside (21-12, 21-13).

The day’s results left Ar-We-Va at 4-14 overall in matches and 14-37 in games played.

Maggie Ragaller had 10 kills, 17 digs, two blocks and two ace serves for Ar-We-Va.

Jamie Hausman finished with seven kills, 12 digs, three assists and two ace serves.

Kora Obrecht had eight kills, 15 digs, four ace serves and three blocks.

Amber Ragaller contributed 26 assists, nine digs and two ace serves.

Emma Leiting also had 11 digs, three kills and two blocks. Elizabeth Brunner finished with seven digs and one ace.