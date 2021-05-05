Ar-We-Va girls finish fourth at Woodbine Track and Field Invitational

The Ar-We-Va girls tallied 81 points en route to placing fourth at the Woodbine Track and Field Invitational on Thursday.

Woodbine claimed the team title with 159 points.

Riverside was second to the Tigers with 123 points in all.

Kora Obrecht paced Ar-We-Va, as she was in on three first-place finishes for the Rockets.

Obrecht won the long jump (14 feet, 5inches) and 400-meter dash (one minute, 04.84 seconds).

Ar-We-Va’s Shuttle hurdle relay team of Maggie Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner, Obrecht and Jamie Hausman ran first in 1;13.25.

Jadeyn Smith added a first-place finish in the shot put with a toss of 36 feet.

The Rockets’ sprint medley relay team of Hannah Kraus, Hausman, Smith and Obrecht took second in 2:01.55.

Ragaller finished third in the high jump at 4-6.