 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ar-We-Va girls handle Wildcats in three innings
0 comments

Ar-We-Va girls handle Wildcats in three innings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rocket softball at G-R

The Ar-We-Va girls continued their early offensive explosion on Wednesday night, as the Rockets improved to 2-0 with a 12-0 shutout of Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference softball action at Glidden.

The win also moved Ar-We-Va to 2-0 in RVC play.

Ar-We-Va won with just three hits, but took advantage of seven walks and five hit-batters, as the Rockets were able to push seven runs across in the top of the first inning.

The winners added three runs in the second and two more in the third to win by the 12-run rule in three innings.

Hannah Kraus went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and one run scored to lead Ar-We-Va.

Sophie Jackson also went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and one run. Jamie Hausman scored three times.

Jadeyn Smith was your winning pitcher, allowing no runs on only two hits with two strikeouts.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics