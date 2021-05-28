Ar-We-Va girls handle Wildcats in three innings

The Ar-We-Va girls continued their early offensive explosion on Wednesday night, as the Rockets improved to 2-0 with a 12-0 shutout of Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference softball action at Glidden.

The win also moved Ar-We-Va to 2-0 in RVC play.

Ar-We-Va won with just three hits, but took advantage of seven walks and five hit-batters, as the Rockets were able to push seven runs across in the top of the first inning.

The winners added three runs in the second and two more in the third to win by the 12-run rule in three innings.

Hannah Kraus went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and one run scored to lead Ar-We-Va.

Sophie Jackson also went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and one run. Jamie Hausman scored three times.