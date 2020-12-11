Ar-We-Va girls hold off West Harrison in league play

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys split with West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Westside.
In game one, Ar-We-Va had three players reach double figures, as the Rocket girls held off West Harrison for a 56-48 victory.
In the nightcap, West Harrison used an 8-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pick up a 59-54 triumph over Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s eight-point win for Ar-We-Va was its first of the season, as the Rockets improved to 1-2 in the RVC and overall.
Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va club led 28-15 at halftime, but then West Harrison opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 28-24 with five minutes left.
The Rockets then found some breathing room, as the hosts outscored the Hawkeyes by an 11-4 margin the rest of the way to take a 39-28 lead into the fourth.
Ar-We-Va upped its lead to 15 at 48-33 with five minutes left in the fourth. The Rockets led 56-44 with one minute remaining, as the Hawkeyes scored the game’s final four points to keep it close.
Maggie Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 14 points, including nine in the first half alone.
Jadeyn Smith added 12 points, six rebounds and five steals. Timberlen Koch had 11 points with three, three-point baskets to her credit.
Hannah Kraus chipped in with eight points and four steals. Jamie Hausman had seven points, two boards and two steals.
Bridget Cameron also had four points, seven boards and three steals for the Rockets.
Boys’ results
Tuesday’s loss was the second in a row for Ar-We-Va, which slipped to 1-2 in conference play and overall.
The Rocket trailed at each quarter break, down 18-12 after one, 32-24 at halftime and 43-40 after three quarters.
Ar-We-Va rallied to tie it at 48-48 with four minutes remaining, but then West Harrison went on an 8-0 run over a three-minute span for a 56-48 lead with one minute left on the clock.
The hosts outscored the Hawkeyes 6-3 in the final minute to make it tight.
Will Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 23 points to go with five boards, two assists and two steals.
Ragaller scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half and was 7-of-10 at the free throw line after halftime.
Braeden Kirsch added nine points and 12 boards.
Zach Schimmer had seven points and two assists. Cooper Kock chipped in with seven points, five boards and two steals.
Kalon Cleveland and Conner Kirsch each had three points. Damon Ehlers finished with two points and four boards, while Andres Cruz had two points and four assists.