Ar-We-Va girls hold off West Harrison in league play

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys split with West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Westside.

In game one, Ar-We-Va had three players reach double figures, as the Rocket girls held off West Harrison for a 56-48 victory.

In the nightcap, West Harrison used an 8-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pick up a 59-54 triumph over Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s eight-point win for Ar-We-Va was its first of the season, as the Rockets improved to 1-2 in the RVC and overall.

Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va club led 28-15 at halftime, but then West Harrison opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 28-24 with five minutes left.

The Rockets then found some breathing room, as the hosts outscored the Hawkeyes by an 11-4 margin the rest of the way to take a 39-28 lead into the fourth.