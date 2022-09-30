Ar-We-Va girls knock off Paton-Churdan in four sets

The Ar-We-Va girls picked up their third volleyball win of the season on Tuesday night with a 25-21, 25-15, 15-25, 25-9 triumph over Paton-Churdan at Churdan.
The win moved Darin Schurke’s Ar-We-Va club to 3-2 in Rolling Valley Conference play, 3-9 overall in matches and 10-24 in games.
Maggie Ragaller had a nice all-around night for Ar-We-Va with 14 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and three ace serves.
Kora Obrecht complemented Ragaller with 13 kills, eight digs, three blocks and one ace serve.
Delaney Schurke had a team-high 32 assists with six digs, three ace serves and two kills.
Jamie Hausman finished with 13 digs, four ace serves, two blocks and one kill.
Samantha Hinners had seven kills and two blocks for the Rockets. Elizabeth Brunner had six digs, three ace serves and one assist.