Ar-We-Va girls knock off West Harrison for second time

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys split with West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Mondamin.
In game one, the Ar-We-Va girls netted their highest scoring output of the season in picking up their second win of the season over West Harrison with a 64-34 victory.
In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club led West Harrison by four at halftime, but wound up suffering a 63-51 loss to the host Hawkeyes.
Girls’ results
Ar-We-Va snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night, as the Rocket girls improved to 3-7 in RVC play and 3-10 overall.
It was the second win over West Harrison this season for Ar-We-Va, which earned a 56-48 triumph over the Hawkeyes back on December 8 at Westside.
Leading by eight at 16-8 after one quarter, Ar-We-Va outscored West Harrison 25-8 in the second to take a 41-16 advantage at halftime.
Jeremy Smith’s squad then led 56-21 going into the final eight minutes.
Eleven different girls scored for Ar-We-Va with three in double figures.
Maggie Ragaller scored 13 points with four steals and two assists for the Rockets.
Bridget Cameron also had 13 points. Hannah Kraus chipped in with 10 points, five assists and three steals.
Jadeyn Smith tallied nine points with three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Timberlen Koch netted five points with two boards. Jamie Hausman also had four points and three assists for the Rockets.
Boys’ results
A story of two halves for Ar-We-Va, as the Rockets were unable to match their first-half scoring output in a 12-point loss to West Harrison.
The setback was the second of the season to West Harrison for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 5-5 in the conference and 7-6 overall.
Ar-We-Va led 33-29 at halftime, but was outscored 34-18 in the second half.
Will Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 20 points to go with four boards and two steals.
Zach Schimmer added 16 points, four boards, three assists and three steals.