Ar-We-Va girls knock off West Harrison for second time

Maggie Ragaller scored 13 points with four steals and two assists for the Rockets.

Bridget Cameron also had 13 points. Hannah Kraus chipped in with 10 points, five assists and three steals.

Jadeyn Smith tallied nine points with three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Timberlen Koch netted five points with two boards. Jamie Hausman also had four points and three assists for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

A story of two halves for Ar-We-Va, as the Rockets were unable to match their first-half scoring output in a 12-point loss to West Harrison.

The setback was the second of the season to West Harrison for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 5-5 in the conference and 7-6 overall.

Ar-We-Va led 33-29 at halftime, but was outscored 34-18 in the second half.

Will Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 20 points to go with four boards and two steals.