The Ar-We-Va girls began their postseason trail on February 9, as the Rockets earned a 49-39 victory over Woodbury Central in a Class 1A, Region 4 first-round basketball game at Westside.

The win was the second in three games for Ar-We-Va, which improved to 8-12 overall.

The contest was tight throughout, as Ar-We-Va led 18-14 after one quarter, 31-24 at halftime and 39-34 after three quarters.

Up 44-37 with five minutes remaining, the host Rockets outscored the Wildcats 5-2 the rest of the way for the win.

Ar-We-Va had two girls reach double figures.

Maggie Ragaller hit 8-of-10 free throws and scored 15 points for the Rockets.

Delaney Schurke sank four, three-point baskets en route to netting 15 points. She scored 12 of her 15 in the first half, as she drained three of her four long-range bombs before halftime.

Jamie Hausman tallied eight points. Kora Obrecht had seven points, followed by Amber Ragaller and Samantha Hinners with two each.