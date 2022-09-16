Ar-We-Va girls net first win on volleyball court

Darin Schurke’s Ar-We-Va volleyball team picked up its first match win of the season on Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of West Harrison at Westside.

The host Rockets defeated the Hawkeyes 25-17, 25-17, 25-12, as the winners improved to 1-0 in Rolling Valley Conference play, 1-4 overall in matches and 3-9 in games.

Down 15-14 in game one, Ar-We-Va scored 10 of the final 13 points for the set win en route to the 3-0 sweep.

Maggie Ragaller had a big night at the net for Ar-We-Va with 14 kills to go with two ace serves and one block.

Jamie Hausman had nine kills and two ace serves. Kora Obrecht added six kills and two ace serves.

Delaney Schurke also had a team-high 28 assists with four ace serves and two kills.