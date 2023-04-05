The Ar-We-Va girls’ track and field team competed at the Audubon Early Bird on March 30.

No team scores were kept.

Darin Schurke’s squad had three second-place finishes.

Individually, Kora Obrecht ran second in the 100-meter dash (13.98 seconds) with Maggie Ragaller second in the 400-meter hurdles (1:14.48).

The Rockets’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Maggie Ragaller, Amber Ragaller, Jamie Hausman and Obrecht ran second as well in 1:12.73.

Maggie Ragaller finished third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.45.

In the same event, Obrecht finished sixth in 18.42 and Hausman eighth in 18.51.

And, Ar-We-Va’s distance medley relay team of Morgan Berg, Maggie Berns, Allison Skinner and Noelia Gonzalez ran 10th in 5:51.50.