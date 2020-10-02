Ar-We-Va girls rally past Hawkeyes in five games

Ar-We-Va trailed 2-0 in games before rallying for a 3-2 victory over West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Mondamin.

West Harrison won games one and two, 25-20, 29-27. Ar-We-Va then won games three (25-17) and four (25-13) to force a fifth and deciding set won 15-10 by the Rockets.

Sarah Smith’s Ar-We-Va club improved to 3-4 in the RVC, 6-11 overall in matches and 22-32 in games played with the win.

Jadeyn Smith had 12 kills, six digs and four blocks for Ar-We-Va.

Jamie Hausman added 11 kills and five digs.

Kora Obrecht finished with nine kills. Bridget Cameron had seven kills and three digs. Hannah Kraus chipped in with 11 digs and one ace serve, while Sara Schurke had 35 assists, six kills and four digs.

Timberlen Koch also had two ace serves for the winners.

"We started the match a bit sluggish. After being down 2-0, I was proud of how the girls responded and focused on the task at hand," commented Smith.