Ar-We-Va girls roll over Crusaders in softball opener

The Ar-We-Va softball team opened its 2021 season on Monday night with a lopsided 13-2 victory in five innings over Coon Rapids-Bayard at Vail.

CR-B led 2-0 before Ar-We-Va erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Rockets added three runs in the fourth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

Ar-We-Va had nine hits in the win.

Kora Obrecht went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Sara Schurke was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Hannah Kraus went 1-for-3 with one RBI and three runs.

Timberlen Koch also was 1-for-2 one RBI and two runs. Maggie Ragaller went 1-for-3 with one RBI and Delaney Schurke was 1-for-2 with one run.

Jadeyn Smith finished 1-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and one run as well.